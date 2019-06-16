Lena Headey remains in touch with her former 'Game of Thrones' co-stars on a daily basis.

The 45-year-old actress played the role of Cersei Lannister on the HBO drama series, and Lena has revealed that her social life remains intertwined with the show.

Lena - who calls her former co-stars ''Throners'' - shared: ''We're all on a giant WhatsApp group which is a daily pile-on.

''It's hilarious. You can tell who's been drinking on that one.''

Lena has become a global star on the back of her role on the show.

However, she hasn't spent any time dwelling on 'Game of Thrones' ending.

Speaking to the Observer newspaper, the actress - who has kids Wylie, nine, and Teddy, three - explained: ''When I was much younger I would weep every time I ended a job, and I would take everybody's phone number, every single person I'd ever said hello to, because it had been such an intense experience. And then you get older and you have more of those experiences and they become less intense.

''I think the guys who grew up on that show, they probably formed really deep friendships that will carry them through. But most of us have our own kids. If kids don't balance you, then nothing does.''

Lena also admitted to struggling with some aspects of fame.

She said: ''Sometimes when you're on the tube [in London] and suddenly someone nudges somebody else ... I panic in those situations. I go, f**k, I don't know how to handle that.

''Or someone chases you out of a tube - that's the weirdest thing. Those moments I hate.''