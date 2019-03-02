Lena Headey ''broke down in tears'' after wrapping 'Game of Thrones' back in July, as she says she was ''devastated'' to say goodbye to the show.
Lena Headey ''broke down in tears'' after wrapping 'Game of Thrones'.
The 45-year-old actress stars as Queen Cersei Lannister in the hit HBO fantasy drama - which is based on the 'A Song of Ice and Fire' novel series by George R.R. Martin - and after wrapping the show's eighth and final season back in July, Lena says she was ''devastated'' to bid goodbye to the role she's been playing since 2011.
Speaking about her final scenes - which are set to air in April - Lena told HuffPost: ''It was [sad], yeah. I thought I wasn't going to let myself get to that point because I had the last day to get through. And then when I left and I got in the car, I broke down in tears and I was ... yeah, devastated.''
And the actress' on-screen brother and lover Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, had similar emotions when he filmed his final outing as Jaime Lannister.
Speaking last year, Nikolaj said: ''It was a little bit emotional at the very, very end. It's also just a build-up because throughout the season we had a lot of teary goodbyes and farewell dinners. When my turn came around, I really didn't think it was going to phase me, but I have to admit that right when they said, 'This is a series wrap for Nikolaj,' there might have been a tiny bit of moisture in the air, just around my eyes.''
Meanwhile, Kit Harington - who plays Jon Snow - recently claimed he doesn't think fans will be satisfied with the ending, as nobody is going to be happy to see the show finish.
He said: ''It's like when you finish a book, you're not happy it's over are you? You don't finish a good book and say, 'I'm happy I finished that.' But you have this grief that it's over, and it's exactly same with nine years doing this show. No matter how it ended, or how it does end, there's always this bit of you that's like, 'oh'; there's this loss around it.''
With the 61st Grammy Awards fast approaching, we have revised the long list of nominees once again and think we've made up our mind about who will be...
After a 21-year gap between albums and a full 19-year break as a band, Sleeper seem at last to be back in earnest.
Jay McAllister - otherwise known as Beans On Toast - brings his raucous road show to Kent's infamous seaside town.
Having announced her debut album 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?', Billie Eilish unveils a sinister video for her new single 'Bury a...
Imagine Dragons have now unveiled the official video for their single 'Bad Liar', following their recent animated lyric video.
Brit Award-nominated Tom Walker unveils the video for his newest single 'Just You and I' taken from his debut studio album 'What a Time To Be Alive'.
Stalker Miller have seen a will and determination come to fruition with the release of their debut album 'Homegrown By Joan'.
In a world where the undead are waiting around every corner to tear you limb...
Fans of the 2007 Spartan war romp 300 probably won't care that this spin-off is...
When Leonidas and his valiant army of 300 Spartans were wiped out by the vast...
Following Leonidas' honourable though inevitable death alongside his Spartan army of 300 at the hands...
Fans of Cassandra Clare's book series won't mind that this film is overcrowded and chaotic,...
After a valiant but ultimately unsuccessful attack by Leonidas' army of 300 Spartan men on...
A home-invasion thriller with a twist, this fiercely clever film is both thought-provoking and terrifying,...
During a time when the American Dream is available to everyone in a euphoric world...