Lena Dunham works out to ''feel better''.

The 'Girls' creator struggles with mental health conditions such as anxiety and Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD) and has found that hitting the gym and doing yoga has helped her overcome her battle, as her personal trainer Tracy Anderson praised the star for putting her ''health first''.

Tracy said of Lena: ''She didn't come to me to make her body look different, she came to me to feel better. And I think that she's our most important influencer of our time. She came to me and when she was so vocal about how my program helped her with her OCD ... for me, when people come to me from the vanity thread, I know that they have a lot of balance work to do in their bodies. So when somebody comes to me with, 'My health matters first, I just want to feel good in my skin, I want to be healthy,' that's where it needs to come from. Because there's not one specific definition of beauty and we really have to move the needle in the other direction for that.''

And Tracy also slammed critics for claiming 31-year-old Lena's weight loss was due to a ''diet'' designed to help her shed some pounds.

She said: ''She had significant health issues. She was open and transparent about her health issues, but our convoluted f***ed up celebrity culture was like, 'What diet is Lena doing? Lena lost weight,' and Lena was like, 'I was freaking sick!' Like, it's just crazy. And by the way, I think she's making that statement.''

Meanwhile, the personal trainer praised Lena for ''telling the truth'' about health issues.

She told People magazine: ''That's what I love about her -- because she speaks straight and speaks her mind and she puts it out there. She's telling the truth, and no one tells the truth.''