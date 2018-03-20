Lena Dunham is planning to return to full health before starting a family.

The 31-year-old star recently revealed she underwent a hysterectomy due to endometriosis - a medical condition which causes the layer of tissue that normally covers the inside of the uterus to grow outside of it - and Lena has confirmed she's determined to regain her health before having a baby via a surrogate.

Asked how she's been feeling since her hysterectomy - which involves the surgical removal of the uterus, leading to infertility in the patient - Lena explained: ''I completely have ups and downs. I'm so lucky to have work that I love and an incredible community and friends and family. But yes, of course I do, because just that change in your body, that change in your hormones, that change in the ecosystem in your body is going to rock you and change you in ways you couldn't have imagined. I think it takes some time to stabilise.''

As a result, Lena - who split from her long-time partner Jack Antonoff in December 2017 - is now happy to wait until she is fully healthy before she starts a family.

Speaking to CNN, the 'Girls' creator shared: ''I'm still really recovering and my surgery was four months ago ... I'm really focusing on my recovery. I think to become a parent you need to be comfortable in your own body and understand and have some assurance that it's not going to fail you. So, I'm taking some time to get healthy. Some women don't have the ability to take that time. It would be harvesting eggs and putting them into a donor - that would be the situation if I were going to do it and figure out who the donor is going to be and a surrogate carrying the baby.''