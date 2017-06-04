Lena Dunham has thanked her fans for their ''support'' whilst she is recovering from endometriosis surgery.

The 31-year-old actress had to undergo ''immediate surgery'' for the disease - in which tissue found inside the uterus grows outside the reproductive organ - last month, and has taken to Instagram to tell her followers that she's been ''internet shopping like a self pity fiend'' whilst bed bound by the surgery.

Posting a picture of herself preparing to leave the house in checkered pyjamas, the 'Girls' actor wrote: ''You are now meeting the dark underbelly of my stuck-in-bed times- internet shopping like a self pity fiend. But it's always women designers who are pushing the ball forward (is my excuse!) Making the radical choice to write out of PJs today Love you all for the support- what used to be oversharing is now a loving community, bless. (sic)''

Meanwhile, the star was forced to cancel her Lenny IRL tour last month after suffering ''the greatest amount of physical pain'' from complications with her disease, despite being told after surgery in April that she was free from the illness.

She wrote in her Lenny newsletter: ''To be perfectly honest, I'm in the greatest amount of physical pain that I have ever experienced. After being told I was endometriosis-free after my last procedure, more disease was found in deeper spots that required immediate surgery and now physical therapy. This disease is wily and unrelenting, and I'm really blessed to have a community, both online and IRL, who let me express how hard that is. Inspired by you, I'm gonna say 'Eff you' to embarrassment and walk the walk of a woman who really takes care of herself. My goals have to be simplified for this moment: to write and to heal.''

Lena underwent her fifth operation for the female reproductive disease in April but was admitted to hospital after the Met Gala earlier this month, after suffering more complications.

Lena added: ''I've always been open with you all about the challenges I've been dealt with my health, even when it's scary and embarrassing, even when it makes me feel weak or less than. So I'm not going to stop now, even though part of me really wants to, cuz enough is enough. My body, which I've worked through all kinds of pain for many years, just doesn't have what it takes to do this tour. Lenny is about giving 100 percent of ourselves, 100 percent of the time, and I couldn't bear to limp through this.

''Obviously, your tickets will be refunded in full - we're not monsters! - and we hope to be back when my uterus has taken a chill pill. (But not my spiritual uterus. She'll never chill. She's incapable of chill.)''