Lena Dunham was rushed to hospital from the Met Gala.

The 'Girls' creator had posed on the red carpet in her custom Elizabeth Kennedy dress at the annual event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (01.05.17) but reportedly had to make a quick exit due to an unspecified ''medical issue''.

According to the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column, the 30-year-old actress - who has openly spoken about her battle with endometriosis - was released shortly afterwards following a ''series of tests''.

Lena hasn't commented on her hospitalisation, but did share some photos from the gala on her Instagram account in the early hours of Tuesday (02.05.17) morning, including one which was captioned: ''Dramatic exits #MetGala (sic)''

In another post, the Lenny Letter creator praised the designers of her dress and also Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour for staging such a great evening.

She wrote: ''Thank you, Elizabeth Kennedy, for making me feel so embodied in this sensual tablecloth of a gown. Commes Des Garçons has always been for the creature who dares to be different, who needs clothing to be more than a way to telegraph wealth or culturally imposed super-sexuality. Now THAT is a theme I can get behind.

''Much love to @voguemagazine for bringing so much power and passion to the Met, which has always been church to me. It's easy to forget amidst the glitz just how much good this night does, raising millions to preserve essential artifacts and making sure style really is for everyone. Can I get an amen?(sic)''