Lena Dunham says sobriety ''changed [her] life''.

The 'Girls' creator celebrated one year of sobriety in April this year after previously being addicted to the anti-anxiety medication Klonopin, and has said she's now ''really really passionate'' about encouraging other people to seek treatment for their addictions, as she's found a whole new meaning to her life since getting sober.

Speaking to People magazine at the Friendly House treatment centre's 30th Annual Awards Luncheon, she said: ''I'm here because getting sober changed my life and I'm really, really passionate about recovery and sober living being available for everyone no matter their income bracket, especially for women who are so often put in danger when they are new to sobriety.''

And Lena, 33, supports Friendly House, as she praised them for being ''trans and non-binary inclusive'', as well as supporting women and allowing them to connect ''through the miracle of recovery''.

She added: ''So I think that for me, Friendly House is just representative of what America can do if we make the choice to support recovery, and I love Friendly House because they are trans and non-binary inclusive, because they don't turn women away because of income bracket, because they bring women together who are from really different paths of life and allow them to connect through the miracle of recovery.

''That's something I've benefited from, and I don't want recovery to only be available to people and women who have my level of privilege.''

Meanwhile, Lena celebrated one year of sobriety earlier this year, and posted on Instagram to mark the occasion.

She wrote: ''Today I'm in the miraculous position of being one year sober. I've done a lot of cool things in this life, but none has brought me the peace, joy and lasting connections that being part of a sober fellowship has (not even all girls camp. Sorry, Bunk Kingfisher.) Life is full of problems, but the cool thing about this one is that there is a solution: in every city, in many countries, you can find a group of people who are working hard to live sober, accountable lives and want to support you on your quest to do the same.

''I didn't know I had an issue with drugs for a long time: because they were doctor prescribed, because I was outwardly successful and not a wild in da club party chick. But wouldn't you say that hurting people you love is an issue? Wouldn't you say feeling lost and lonely much of the time is an issue? Wouldn't you say wearing shorts to a movie premiere *is* an issue? Sobriety hasn't fixed my world. Life is still challenging- that's the nature of the game. But every day I am surprised by the richness and depth of, well, reality. I don't need to escape this beautiful carnival. Instead, I'm on the ride. (sic)''