Lena Dunham reportedly skipped Planned Parenthood's 100th anniversary gala on Tuesday (02.05.17) due to her recent health scare.

The 'Girls' creator was taken to ER on Monday from the annual Met Gala in New York City and Lena - who experienced medical problems relating to her battle with endometriosis, which causes pelvic pain - subsequently missed the Planned Parenthood bash because she needed bed rest, according to the New York Post newspaper.

However, Lena's parents, artists Carroll Dunham and Laurie Simmons, did attend the event, where they were joined by a string of famous faces, including the likes of Meryl Streep, Tina Fey, Scarlett Johansson, Hillary Clinton and Julianne Moore.

Despite her absence, Lena - who wore a Planned Parenthood pin on her gown at the Met Gala - is reportedly ''doing well'' after she was rushed to hospital.

Whilst the cause of her hospitalisation remains unclear, a source recently said: ''Lena is at home resting and doing well. As you know she's very public about her battles with endometriosis.''

Last month, meanwhile, Lena revealed she was endometriosis-free after undergoing surgery.

But the writer and actress also admitted that the disease could return in the future.

In a 'Lenny Letter' posted to her website, she wrote: ''My surgery went off without a hitch. When I emerged, cotton-mouthed, [Dr. Randy Harris] told me something I hadn't expected to hear, maybe ever: there was no endometriosis left. Between my surgeries and hormonal intervention, I was disease-free.

''That doesn't mean it can never return. But for now, once my sutures have been removed and my bruises have changed from blue to yellow to green to gone, I will be healthy.''