Lena Dunham thought being a virgin was like ''having the plague''.

The 31-year-old actress has admitted she was almost 20 before she had sex for the first time, and whilst she considers herself a ''late bloomer'', she was ''obsessed'' with losing her virginity because she thought she was weird for not having sex sooner.

She said: ''I was almost 20. I was a late bloomer ... I went through my whole freshman year and half my sophomore year and I barely kissed anybody. I did it halfway through my first year at Oberlin. And I was like, obsessed with getting it done. I acted like being a virgin was like have the plague. If anyone found out, I was like, appalled.''

But unfortunately for the 'Girls' creator, her first time wasn't as magical as she hoped it would be, and she was left feeling devastated that she had spent so much time focusing on the ''uninteresting'' event.

Speaking during an appearance on SiriusXM's 'Lunch With Bruce', Lena added: ''I remember then when it finally happened ... it was so, uninteresting, bordering on terrible. Literally, as it was happening ... I was like, 'This was what I allowed the last two years of my life to be about?'''

Lena's candid comments come after she revealed she had split with her boyfriend of five years Jack Antonoff at the start of this year.

Despite announcing her split, Lena told fans that she was going to continue to wear the ring Jack had given her because it's a sign that the love hasn't just disappeared.

She said: ''I'm wearing this ring that Jack gave me, and I'll always wear it because love is a really cool, powerful, eternal thing. It doesn't have to be defined the way that we, in Western culture, define it as beginnings and ends.''