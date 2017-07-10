Lena Dunham is selling 169 pieces from her wardrobe to raise money for Planned Parenthood.

The 'Girls' star is giving her full 70 percent share of the sale price of the outfits on the RealReal website to the nonprofit organisation, which provides reproductive health care.

She said: ''I realised I had been carrying around a lot of c**p, both internally and externally. I always thought I was going to hoard all my clothes for my future daughter, and now I understand, especially being a woman with a reproductive illness, I may end up with an adopted son, I may end up with a daughter who doesn't identify with her gender at birth.

''You can't live for the future that does not yet exist. I have to take all this good fashion fortune I've had and spread it ... The clothes for me brought back a lot. I was like, 'There's a paparazzi picture of me eating a quesadilla in that!' I don't want to remember, but there it is.''

The pieces vary from a size four to a size 12 and each will feature a note from Lena or the designer about the significance of the outfit, with prices starting at $35.

She added: ''I like being a woman who's not typical Hollywood size putting beautiful designer things out into the world ... I've gotten this reputation as someone with notoriously bad style. I would say the fashion blogs enjoy a bit of a roast of me. I don't mind; I've always thought the worst dressed were the best dressed.''

And Lena chose to support Planned Parenthood, an organisation close to her heart, because she feels it is a ''very challenging moment to be a woman in America''.

She told the New York Times: ''It's a very, very challenging moment to be a woman in America. Planned Parenthood's never been more essential. The work that I've done with them has really become front and center to my life, really as important to me as my art in a lot of ways.''