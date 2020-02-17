According to Lena Dunham, walking the runway during London Fashion Week was an ''adrenaline rush''.
The 33-year-old actress made her Fashion Week debut for 16Arlington, the London-based label founded by designers Marco Capaldo and Kikka Cavenati, and Lena has confessed to relishing the experience.
She shared: ''It's an adrenaline rush out there.
''I have to say, I think I was very coddled today - all of the girls were running and doing their quick changes, but people were there at every juncture telling me where to go, so I feel lucky about that.''
Then, in self-deprecating fashion, Lena added: ''It's hard for me to imagine that I'm going to get a ton of job offers off the back of it, but it was a delight.''
Lena also revealed that good fortune played a big part in her appearance at Fashion Week.
Speaking to Vogue, she explained: ''I was introduced to Marco and Kikka through my stylist, Chris Warren, when they did my dress for the 'Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood' premiere here in London.
''When they asked me to walk the runway for their first show, I was like, of course! I would do anything for you guys.''
Lena is a big fan of the 16Arlington brand, saying the designs made her feel like a ''hot Muppet''.
She said: ''It's my greatest joy to wear things that are a little bit funny.
''And what I love about Marco and Kikka is that they make something that fits your body beautifully, but also has a sense of humour.
''When I went to the 'Once Upon a Time' premiere, I was like, 'I look like a hot Muppet!'''
