Lena Dunham has found dating ''challenging'' after getting sober.

The 33-year-old writer-and-actress has moved to the UK to work on HBO series 'Industry' and although she loves being out of the US, she's not having an easy time when it comes to meeting guys.

She said: ''Here's the thing that I'm finding about dating here. I love being in England, love the culture, love the people.

''I'm sober, it's a choice, and I would say sober dating in the UK is a roughie.

''It was easy to find guys when I would drink because I would drink a lot, go over to their house, throw up and then they would have to let me stay.

''But in Wales when I was being a polite woman of dignity and grace, much more challenging.''

And Lena appealed for people to set her up with a ''little bit freaky'' man who is also a non-drinker.

Speaking on 'The Jonathan Ross Show', she added: ''If anyone in the audience knows of a nice, sober, respectable but a little bit freaky man who would like to take me to dinner, I'm open.''

The 'Girls' star enjoyed filming in ''romantic'' Wales because it helped her to heal her broken heart following the end of her six-year relationship with musician Jack Antonoff.

She said: ''It was so cosy. There were sheep all around us. I'm from New York City... Suddenly I'm in Wales sitting in a turret in a little castle like I'm freaking Charlotte Bronte.

''The whole thing was so romantic. I was recovering from a broken heart. That's where you go... I was healing.''

And the actress enjoys the anonymity of living in Wales.

She said: ''I just look like any Welsh lady walking around with nine hairless pets. When people did realise it was me, they definitely seemed confounded.''

The full interview with Lena airs on 'The Jonathan Ross Show' on ITV on Saturday (07.12.19) evening.