Lena Dunham has found dating more ''challenging'' now she is sober and trying to be a ''polite woman of dignity and grace''.
Lena Dunham has found dating ''challenging'' after getting sober.
The 33-year-old writer-and-actress has moved to the UK to work on HBO series 'Industry' and although she loves being out of the US, she's not having an easy time when it comes to meeting guys.
She said: ''Here's the thing that I'm finding about dating here. I love being in England, love the culture, love the people.
''I'm sober, it's a choice, and I would say sober dating in the UK is a roughie.
''It was easy to find guys when I would drink because I would drink a lot, go over to their house, throw up and then they would have to let me stay.
''But in Wales when I was being a polite woman of dignity and grace, much more challenging.''
And Lena appealed for people to set her up with a ''little bit freaky'' man who is also a non-drinker.
Speaking on 'The Jonathan Ross Show', she added: ''If anyone in the audience knows of a nice, sober, respectable but a little bit freaky man who would like to take me to dinner, I'm open.''
The 'Girls' star enjoyed filming in ''romantic'' Wales because it helped her to heal her broken heart following the end of her six-year relationship with musician Jack Antonoff.
She said: ''It was so cosy. There were sheep all around us. I'm from New York City... Suddenly I'm in Wales sitting in a turret in a little castle like I'm freaking Charlotte Bronte.
''The whole thing was so romantic. I was recovering from a broken heart. That's where you go... I was healing.''
And the actress enjoys the anonymity of living in Wales.
She said: ''I just look like any Welsh lady walking around with nine hairless pets. When people did realise it was me, they definitely seemed confounded.''
The full interview with Lena airs on 'The Jonathan Ross Show' on ITV on Saturday (07.12.19) evening.
Kai Whiston is back already with his second album of his own 'No World As Good As Mine', and this time he has the help of organic instruments.
Her debut album The Witching Hour is out soon.
Feet are mid-tour and promoting their debut album, and tonight they played Ramsgate Music Hall with support from local band Malpractice.
Famed for performing one of her own songs as her opening gambit on The X Factor, Lucy Spraggan rocked up at the Booking Hall as part of her UK and...
After nearly thirty years since his first solo record Mark Lanegan has just released one of his very best and there's not many artists who can claim...
Listen to their new single 'People Change'.
For the first, and almost certainly last, time Cambridge indie rockers Mallory Knox performed at The Booking Hall in Dover.
'Devour You' is a fantastic follow up to Starcrawler's debut album and represents a move on in terms of sound and, in part, direction.
This overlong comedy is so episodic that watching it is exactly like sitting through five...
Like a late-1970s haunted house thriller, this film subdues its scares, filling the screen with...