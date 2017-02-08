Lena Dunham has a restaurant's logo tattooed on her bottom.

The 'Girls' star made the admission as she pointed out the nine permanent inkings she has had done, which also include her co-star Jemima Kirke's dog, a snake wrapped around the moon and an illustration from a kid's book.

Answering Vogue magazine's '73 Questions', she said: ''On my side, Jemima [Kirke] tattooed a little picture of her dog, Rosie. I have an illustration from a children's book - a drunk guy did it. It's not great, I should get it covered up. Then I have Laura Thornhill, who's one of the first female skateboarders in history.

''I have Eloise as a tramp stamp - you know, Eloise who lived at the Plaza? And then here [on her inner wrist on her right arm] and it says 'staunch' right there from 'Grey Gardens' ... On my butt, I have a snake wrapped around the moon. I also have a sign for The Odeon, which is my favourite restaurant in Tribeca.''

And the 30-year-old actress also confessed what tattoo she plans to get next.

She quipped: ''Jemima is planning to tattoo the word 'nasty' on my butt.''

Lena may be great friends with her 'Girls' co-stars but admits there have been times when she has felt ''very lonely'' on set.

She said: ''Sometimes I would get very lonely, because I wanted to be a part of the group, but there was also the element of, like, having to boss people around. And we would be doing all this as a team, [but] if we got criticism, I felt like it would all come down on me in this s**t-storm torrent. Even though I was surrounded by love, there were times where I felt very 'by myself' in the process.''