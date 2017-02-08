Lena Dunham has confessed she has her favourite restaurant's sign tattooed on her bottom.
The 'Girls' star made the admission as she pointed out the nine permanent inkings she has had done, which also include her co-star Jemima Kirke's dog, a snake wrapped around the moon and an illustration from a kid's book.
Answering Vogue magazine's '73 Questions', she said: ''On my side, Jemima [Kirke] tattooed a little picture of her dog, Rosie. I have an illustration from a children's book - a drunk guy did it. It's not great, I should get it covered up. Then I have Laura Thornhill, who's one of the first female skateboarders in history.
''I have Eloise as a tramp stamp - you know, Eloise who lived at the Plaza? And then here [on her inner wrist on her right arm] and it says 'staunch' right there from 'Grey Gardens' ... On my butt, I have a snake wrapped around the moon. I also have a sign for The Odeon, which is my favourite restaurant in Tribeca.''
And the 30-year-old actress also confessed what tattoo she plans to get next.
She quipped: ''Jemima is planning to tattoo the word 'nasty' on my butt.''
Lena may be great friends with her 'Girls' co-stars but admits there have been times when she has felt ''very lonely'' on set.
She said: ''Sometimes I would get very lonely, because I wanted to be a part of the group, but there was also the element of, like, having to boss people around. And we would be doing all this as a team, [but] if we got criticism, I felt like it would all come down on me in this s**t-storm torrent. Even though I was surrounded by love, there were times where I felt very 'by myself' in the process.''
