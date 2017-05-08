Lena Dunham has insisted her weight loss is ''not an achievement''.

The 'Girls' creator took to Instagram on Monday (08.05.17) to blast a segment in a magazine which praised her slimmer figure, as she said the reasons for her weight loss - which include the results of the recent US election, suffering from an anxiety disorder, and worrying about the ''health and safety of women'' - were not to be applauded.

Posting a picture of the cover of the magazine which included the words ''20 slimdown diet tips'' beside a photo of 30-year-old Lena, the actress wrote in a lengthy caption: ''20 slimdown diet tips! 1. anxiety disorder * 2. resultant constant nausea 3. an election that reveals the true depths of American misogyny 4. constant sweaty dreams of dystopian future 5. abdominal adhesions pinning ovary below uterus * 6. baseless but still harrowing threats to physical safety online and through smail mail 7. watching institutions you love from Planned Parenthood to PBS be threatened by cartoon mustache-twirling villains 8. finally realizing superheroes aren't real (specifically the X-Factor, really thought they'd handle this) 9. marching your ass off

''10. a quiet rage that replaces need for food with need for revenge 11. sleeping 19 hours a day 12. realizing that even the liberal media wants dem clicks no matter whut 13. worrying ceaselessly about the health and safety of women you know and women you don't 14. realizing who ya real friends are 15. having to switch from Uber to Lyft (lots of calories burned trying to understand a new app, then even more trying to understand if the conflict was resolved) 16. bladder spasms, urinary frequency and urgency * 17. having your phone number leaked and violent images texted to your phone by randos under names like VERYFATCHUCKYBOY@creepz.com 18. keeping your back arched against the wind 19. um, who the f**k cares? 20. I have no tips I give no tips I don't want to be on this cover cuz it's diametrically opposed to everything I've fought my whole career for and it's not a compliment to me because it's not an achievement thanx * Star indicates a pre-existing condition (sic)''

It's not the first time Lena has spoken out about her body either, as she previously slammed critics who accused her of being a ''hypocrite'' after her figure ''changed''.

She said in March: ''It's just so crazy because I spent six years in my career being called things like 'bag of milk' on the internet ... and 'baby cow, aging cow' ... and I just never felt self-conscious about it. Anybody that was going to take the time to say something negative about my weight on the internet wasn't someone I was going to particularly be keen to impress anyway.

''But then I had this experience of my body changing, and I got all these people saying, 'You're a hypocrite. I thought you were body positive. I thought you were a person embracing bodies of all sizes.' And I was like, 'I do,' I just understand that my body's changed. We live a long time, things happen.''