Lena Dunham has moved to Wales, UK to direct and executive produce new HBO show 'Industry'.

The 'Girls' creator has teamed up with the US cable channel again for an eight-part series about the ''cutthroat world of international finance'', which she has described as 'The Wolf of Wall Street' ''meets'' 'Melrose Place'.

The 35-year-old actress-and-writer has been staying in Cardiff in South Wales, and has enjoyed getting to know the ''super sweet'' locals and ''dreamy'' scenery on her recce trips.

Alongside a picture of her standing outside the director's office holding the script penned by British writers Mickey Down and Konrad Kay, Lena wrote on Instagram: ''AHHHH! I'm so excited to announce I'm directing & executive producing a new series with @hbo called INDUSTRY. It's all about the cutthroat world of international finance. Think Wolf of Wall Street meets Melrose Place! I've moved across the pond for the summer to shoot this - specifically Wales UK - which is a dreamy place with fairytale gardens, super sweet humans, and dragon mythology. So taking reccs on secret spots, cuisine, you name it! Stay tuned for more! #IndustryHBO (sic)''

Jane Tranter's Bad Wolf production company have been known to be developing 'Industry' since 2017, according to Variety.com.

Jane commented: ''The scripts for 'Industry' have an energy and direction that comes from their firsthand experience of the trading floor, and their ear for sharp dialogue immediately captured our attention.

''We're excited to be making their first TV drama series with HBO, who are never afraid to make bold decisions and support new talent.''

Lena will be helming the first instalment of the series and is executive producing every episode.