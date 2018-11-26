Lena Dunham has left Brooklyn because it hurt being surrounded by parents reminding her of her ''infertility and loneliness''.

The 32-year-old star underwent a hysterectomy last year - due to endometriosis - and she has decided to leave West Village in Manhattan for a much needed change of scenery.

Speaking to The Cut magazine, she candidly explained: ''My whole identity was, like, Brooklyn, and now I'm like, Thank you, Lord. I'm back amongst my tribe, which is like old people puttering around the health-food store.

''If I never see another fucking person in a cool sack dress with their baby again ... I just wanna live around old people who are not reminding me every day of my infertility and loneliness.

''A lot of the stuff that happened last year couldn't have happened if I was happy in my life, right? It was almost like I was throwing a match, burning it down.''

The 'Girls' star also opened up on her new romance with an artist she's met through mutual friends.

The pair have been casually dating for several months now, but Lena, 32, also took the time to comment on her split from Jack Antonoff in December 2017 after five years together, and how it has impacted her friendship with Lorde after dating rumours.

She added: ''I don't think anything happened between them. I can never know someone else's life. I have never spoken to Ella [Lorde] about it.

''We haven't talked since Jack and I broke up. It was awful, and I couldn't do anything about it except trust that what he was saying to me was true.''