Lena Dunham feels ''deeply comfortable'' with her body.

The 'Girls' star insists she is at ease with going nude as she displayed her body in an Instagram post to her 3.3 million followers.

Sharing a picture of her body, with her modesty covered by some strategically placed emojis, she wrote on Instagram: ''Just wanted to share that one of the reasons @eatingboys has inspired me so much is because of the way she mixes her humor and sexuality. I spent so many years loving my body but thinking it wasn't lovable by others - its sole purpose was to be fodder for jokes. I performed the insult so no one else could.

''I don't regret any of it - that's my art and that was my truth - but now, at age 31, having been through hell and back with my health and other people's perceptions of my physicality, I feel deeply comfortable with the idea that this pear-shaped pot of honey is equally good for making people laugh and laying out like a Suicide Girl circa 2004. Love it all. (sic)''

Meanwhile, the 31-year-old actress has been showing off a slimmer figure as of late but she insists her weight loss is ''not an achievement''.

Posting a picture of the cover of a magazine which included the words ''20 slimdown diet tips'' beside a photo of her, she wrote in a lengthy caption: ''20 slimdown diet tips! 1. anxiety disorder * 2. resultant constant nausea 3. an election that reveals the true depths of American misogyny 4. constant sweaty dreams of dystopian future 5. abdominal adhesions pinning ovary below uterus * 6. baseless but still harrowing threats to physical safety online and through smail mail 7. watching institutions you love from Planned Parenthood to PBS be threatened by cartoon mustache-twirling villains ... (sic)''