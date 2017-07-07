Lena Dunham has hit back at the animal shelter which disputed the story of why she gave up her dog.

The 'Girls' star revealed last month that she had rehomed her pooch Lamby, who she adopted in 2013 from the Brooklyn Animal Resource Coalition, at an ''amazing professional facility'' because of his ''aggression'' but a spokesperson for BARC insisted that this was not the case.

Spokesperson Robert Vazquez told Yahoo Celebrity: ''He was 'owner surrendered, not enough time,' so we do not know where she got 'multiple owners that abused the dog.' When she adopted the dog from us, it wasn't crazy. If Lamby had a bad past or was abused, do you think BARC would have adopted him to Lena knowing she's a new star and put her - or the dog - in that situation? We would have told her if the dog had issues. We are a no-kill shelter. We don't lie about the dogs' histories because that gets them returned -- and mentally it's not good for dogs.''

However, Lena, 31, took to Instagram in response and wrote an emotional message in which she called Lamby ''one of the great loves of my life'' but insisted ''his particular issues, which remain myriad, weren't manageable, at least not by me''.

She wrote: ''I did what I thought the best mother would do, which was to give him a life that provided for his specific needs. He'd been with me for nearly four years and I was his mom- I was in the best position to discern what those needs were. After countless hours of training, endless financial support and a lot of tears he was given access to a better life. I still support him financially and I'll always be there for him in every way but he's notably happier in his new surroundings.

''Why should this story be subject to scrutiny and anger? It is willfully misunderstanding the truth. I hope those judging can imagine the incredible pain of letting go of your favorite creature on EARTH because you know you can't help them be healthy and happy. I would never say an unkind word about the staff of BARC, what they do is amazing and life saving for these animals- but we have different accounts of Lamby's behavior and they were not present in my home nor did they live with him for an extended period. They did not witness the consistent and responsible care I provided.

''I have weathered a lot of micro-scandals but this one hurts MOST, because of the vulnerability of letting people know Lamby and my story, and because I miss him so damn much.

''I know I'm a lot of fun to place your issues on, but I won't let anyone hang their hat on this peg. Not this time (sic).''