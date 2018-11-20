Lena Dunham has hosted a ''psychological exploration'' of brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher's relationship.

The 32-year-old actress and musician Ben Lee put on a talk entitled 'Champagne Superanalysis' - a play on Oasis' hit 'Champagne Supernova' - at the Largo in Los Angeles on Monday (19.11.18), which was attended by Brad Pitt and several stars from entertainment world.

Lena admitted during the event that her mum would be a big fan of Liam.

She said: ''Liam, I think my mom would love you. I think she'd understand why you're different. That you don't play by everyone's rules. She'd love your big, beautiful voice.''

'Fury' actor Brad kicked off the evening, tickets for which cost $40, by telling the audience: ''Let's do this, you ****s.''

Several stars such as Spike Jonze, Julianna Barwick, Jordan Black, Angela Trimbur, Penelope Gazin, Nick Mancini, Ione Skye, Ashley Blaine Featherson, Natasha Khan, Taylor Locke, Retta, and Lisa Loeb made guest contributions to the discussion.

Ben tweeted afterwards: ''Most epic night ever!''

Lisa performed an acoustic version of Oasis song 'Supersonic' in between discussions about the pair's rivalry, and the event culminated with a group singalong of 'Champagne Supernova'.

Singer/songwriter Cary Brothers was also in attendance at the event, and clearly enjoyed himself.

He wrote on Twitter: ''Thanks so much to @benleemusic & @lenadunham for inviting me out to play at their @oasis appreciation night at @LargoLosAngeles! Such a crazy, hilarious, fun night. (sic)''

The idea for the talk came about in the summer when Lena and Ben were involved in a Twitter exchange about the brothers' sibling rivalry after watching Oasis documentary 'Supersonic'.

She wrote: ''I watched the Oasis documentary and I have a LOT of big opinions about the Gallagher brothers' relationship! I'm a Noel btw!!! (sic)''

Ben added: ''Noel Gallagher interviews are a sure fire antidepressant for me. But Liam ones work too. (sic)''

The comedienne then suggested: ''Shall we do a live reading? Not kidding call Flanny. (sic)''

Singer Dan Wilson then tweeted the pair, saying: ''I'd pay to see a staged reading of gallagher interviews. noel's interviews make me feel worldly-wise and liam's make me feel victorious. (sic)''

Ben tweeted: ''Brilliant idea. Gonna hold you both to this when it actually happens! (sic)''

Less than a month later, Ben was advertising tickets for the event.

He wrote on Twitter: ''What happens with @lenadunham and I join forces for a psychological exploration of the Gallagher brothers relationship? Let's find out! (sic)''

Liam - who released his debut solo LP 'As You Were' last year - and Noel have been at loggerheads for years, but things worsened between the pair when Oasis split in 2009, following a backstage bust-up at their concert in Paris, which saw Liam swing a guitar around his brother's head.

As well as blasting each other in interviews, Liam, 46, has been known to use his Twitter account to make jibes at his 51-year-old sibling - including calling him a ''potato'' and a ''scary clown'' - as well as on stage.