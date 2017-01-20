The Girls co-creator and actress went public with her health struggle in November, 2015 and she was hospitalised with a ruptured ovarian cyst, which required surgery, in March (16).

In her Women of the Hour podcast on Thursday (19Jan17) Lena revealed she had been hospitalised even more times due to the ovarian disorder, which causes inflammation outside of the uterus, pelvic pain, fatigue, nausea, and possible infertility.

“This is my fourth time in the last three-and-a-half months being in the Lennox Hill Emergency Room,” she said in the podcast, according to People.com. “Third time for ovarian troubles: once was a broken radial head elbow fracture caused by tripping over a flip flop. But this is my fourth time and I spend a lot of time in this emergency room.”

The 30-year-old recorded the segment from the New York facility and she brought along her podcast producer so she could discuss endometriosis with listeners.

Lena didn't specify when her most recent trip took place, but explained she thought she had a urinary tract infection and wanted to get it checked out.

“I’ve been hurting more and more,” she explained. “I started antibiotics, didn’t do anything, and the pain in my back and my pelvis has become overwhelming and so I’m here to figure out if I have an ovarian cyst or some other kind of ovarian issue that’s causing the continuous pain that is draining me of my life force.”

She also recalled her experience with morphine and described experiencing withdrawal symptoms such as shaking, sweating and crying after she had been in hospital for a week.

“I felt like I’d done something terribly wrong just by wanting to feel better,” she added.