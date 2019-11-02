Lena Dunham is suffering from a flare-up of her Ehlers-Danlos syndrome.

The 33-year-old actress-and-director is relying on a cane at the moment as she's dealing with weak and painful joints as a result of the rare disorder.

Taking to her Instagram account, Lena uploaded a series of paparazzi pictures of her with her stick and said: ''I could choose to be embarrassed by these paparazzi pics- I mean, that's probably the point of someone publishing them in the first place- but I'm really not. I could lie and say it was an early Halloween look (Don't you get it? I'm going as a con woman leaving a Florida Keys jail after being acquitted of murdering her husband, and now she's trying to get disability license plates.) But the truth is just: This is what life is like when I'm struggling most with chronic illness. An Ehler-Danlos syndrome flare means that I need support from more than just my friends... so thank you, sweet cane!

''For years, I resisted doing anything that would make my physical situation easier, insisting that a cane would ''make things weird.'' But it's so much less weird to actually be able to participate than to stay in bed all day. And yes, you'd better believe I'm wearing my nightgown. I was walking four feet to the car to go to the doctor and I wanted to be full cozy. I mean, didn't Bieber wear hotel slippers for like five years? Yeah, so I can wear my glamour nighty for two hours. And then an hour later, I'm in a meeting look tackling the job I love. That's the two-fold life of a woman with chronic illness; we still rock our dreams and goals and passions (and fashions) and we live many lives in one day. Tell me about your day! (sic).''

Meanwhile, back in April, Lena celebrated one year of sobriety after previously being addicted to the anti-anxiety medication Klonopin.

She said last month: ''I'm here because getting sober changed my life and I'm really, really passionate about recovery and sober living being available for everyone no matter their income bracket, especially for women who are so often put in danger when they are new to sobriety.''