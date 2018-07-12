Lena Dunham feels ''happy joyous and free'' after gaining 24 pounds.

The 'Girls' star says she feels so much better at the higher weight as it was ''impossible pain'' that brought her to the lower weight.

She shared on Instagram: ''On the left: 138 pounds, complimented all day and propositioned by men and on the cover of a tabloid about diets that work. Also, sick in the tissue and in the head and subsisting only on small amounts of sugar, tons of caffeine and a purse pharmacy.

''On the right: 162 pounds, happy joyous & free, complimented only by people that matter for reasons that matter, subsisting on a steady flow of fun/healthy snacks and apps and entrees, strong from lifting dogs and spirits. Even this OG body positivity warrior sometimes looks at the left picture longingly, until I remember the impossible pain that brought me there and onto my proverbial knees. As I type I can feel my back fat rolling up under my shoulder blades. I lean in.''

t's not the first time Lena has spoken out about her body either, as she previously slammed critics who accused her of being a ''hypocrite'' after her figure ''changed''.

She said in March: ''It's just so crazy because I spent six years in my career being called things like 'bag of milk' on the internet ... and 'baby cow, aging cow' ... and I just never felt self-conscious about it. Anybody that was going to take the time to say something negative about my weight on the internet wasn't someone I was going to particularly be keen to impress anyway.

''But then I had this experience of my body changing, and I got all these people saying, 'You're a hypocrite. I thought you were body positive. I thought you were a person embracing bodies of all sizes.' And I was like, 'I do,' I just understand that my body's changed. We live a long time, things happen.''