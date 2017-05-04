Lena Dunham has confirmed her hospitalisation was due to ''complications'' from her most recent endometriosis surgery.

The 'Girls' creator was forced to make a quick exit from the Met Gala in New York City on Monday (01.05.17) after suffering the medical complications that came with her long-term battle with the disease, in which body tissue found inside the uterus grows outside it.

Lena took to Instagram on Thursday (04.05.17) to share a snap from her hospital bed, where she thanked fans for their ''love and concern'', and spoke candidly about the healthcare system in America.

She captioned the snap: ''Thank you for all the love & concern that's been pouring in since Tuesday. Although I'm much healthier than I was a year ago, complications arose from my most recent endometriosis surgery. When the healthcare of so many American women, especially our trans sisters, is at-risk- or already nonexistent- I am lucky to be in the position to seek help when I'm in pain.

''To those in that privileged spot- never forget that we are blessed and can pay it forward by supporting Planned Parenthood and LGBTQ clinics like Callen-Lorde with our [money] and [time].

''I also want to remind all the women suffering from chronic illness that we aren't weak- quite the opposite, actually. We do our jobs with skill even when we're struggling. We care families even when we can hardly care for ourselves. We serve major face on a red carpet when we feel like lying face down would be more appropriate.

''I'll always be proud of those Met Gala pics- not just because I felt beautiful, surrounded by art and magic, hugging my best friend tightly, but because they're evidence that women contain steely multitudes. Just that morning @dianafalzone sued Fox after they took her off air for disclosing her endometriosis. But they're the ones who lost when they fired her, because everyone who's anyone knows that if you can battle chronic illness there's nothing you can't take on. (sic)''

The 30-year-old actress underwent surgery for her condition last month, after which she claimed she was now free from the disease.

She said at the time: ''My surgery went off without a hitch. When I emerged, cotton-mouthed, [Dr. Randy Harris] told me something I hadn't expected to hear, maybe ever: there was no endometriosis left. Between my surgeries and hormonal intervention, I was disease-free.

''That doesn't mean it can never return. But for now, once my sutures have been removed and my bruises have changed from blue to yellow to green to gone, I will be healthy.''