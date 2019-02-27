Lena Dunham has stopped worrying she is ''too much'' for other people and is now the happiest she has ever been.
Lena Dunham is the ''happiest'' she has ''ever been''.
The 32-year-old actress admitted she has spent a lot of her time worrying she is ''too much'' but has realised she doesn't have to fit into other people's expectations and is ''just enough'' the way she is.
She shared a photo of herself in her underwear on Instagram and wrote: ''I've spent a lot of time in this life feeling like too much.
''Too hungry. Too anxious. Too loud. Too needy. Too sick. Too dramatic. Too honest. Too sexy (jk lol.) I was always sent the message, in insidious ways, that I took up too much room and demanded too much from life and sometimes gave too much to people who didn't want any at all.
''But something has changed, and it started when I realized: I don't have to be *for* everybody, and that for the right people, my too much is just enough. My too much also means I have room for their too much and we can take turns too muching all over each other. (sic)''
As a result of her new attitude, the 'Girls' creator's body has changed - but she doesn't care because she's in such a good place in her life.
She continued: ''At 32: I weigh the most I ever have. I love the most I ever have. I read and write and laugh the most I ever have. And I'm the happiest I've ever been. Not the frail, precarious happiness of 'things are going perfectly.' The big, generous, jiggly happiness of 'I think I'm finally starting to get the hang of this.' Not too much ... Just enough.(sic)''
With the 61st Grammy Awards fast approaching, we have revised the long list of nominees once again and think we've made up our mind about who will be...
After a 21-year gap between albums and a full 19-year break as a band, Sleeper seem at last to be back in earnest.
Having announced her debut album 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?', Billie Eilish unveils a sinister video for her new single 'Bury a...
Imagine Dragons have now unveiled the official video for their single 'Bad Liar', following their recent animated lyric video.
Brit Award-nominated Tom Walker unveils the video for his newest single 'Just You and I' taken from his debut studio album 'What a Time To Be Alive'.
Stalker Miller have seen a will and determination come to fruition with the release of their debut album 'Homegrown By Joan'.
This overlong comedy is so episodic that watching it is exactly like sitting through five...
Like a late-1970s haunted house thriller, this film subdues its scares, filling the screen with...