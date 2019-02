Lena Dunham is the ''happiest'' she has ''ever been''.

The 32-year-old actress admitted she has spent a lot of her time worrying she is ''too much'' but has realised she doesn't have to fit into other people's expectations and is ''just enough'' the way she is.

She shared a photo of herself in her underwear on Instagram and wrote: ''I've spent a lot of time in this life feeling like too much.

''Too hungry. Too anxious. Too loud. Too needy. Too sick. Too dramatic. Too honest. Too sexy (jk lol.) I was always sent the message, in insidious ways, that I took up too much room and demanded too much from life and sometimes gave too much to people who didn't want any at all.

''But something has changed, and it started when I realized: I don't have to be *for* everybody, and that for the right people, my too much is just enough. My too much also means I have room for their too much and we can take turns too muching all over each other. (sic)''

As a result of her new attitude, the 'Girls' creator's body has changed - but she doesn't care because she's in such a good place in her life.

She continued: ''At 32: I weigh the most I ever have. I love the most I ever have. I read and write and laugh the most I ever have. And I'm the happiest I've ever been. Not the frail, precarious happiness of 'things are going perfectly.' The big, generous, jiggly happiness of 'I think I'm finally starting to get the hang of this.' Not too much ... Just enough.(sic)''