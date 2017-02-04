Lena Dunham and Jack Antonoff are not putting pressure on themselves to get married.

The 'Girls' star has been dating the musician since 2012 and insisted that while they are still blissfully in love, they have no plans to wed.

She told The Times: ''I am not against marriage in any way, but I do like the fact that Jack and I have placed zero pressure on ourselves about it. I have friends who have met someone, married them and got divorced during the period of time that Jack and I have been dating. We are as close as you can get to a pair of 100-yearold people. Every night we go home, walk our dogs, put them into their crates, take melatonin, watch 20 minutes of TV, then we go to sleep. It is the schedule of ancient, ancient people.''

However, Lena, 30, admitted that she still comes under pressure from other people to be the ''perfect partner''.

She explained: ''Even if you're a woman without children, there's so often an expectation that you're going to go to work, and be the perfect partner to your boyfriend, and show up cheerfully at all of his work drinks, and remember everyone's birthday, and get to every baby shower, and take care of the cat, and make sure you have toilet paper. It's just too much.''

And the star is often fearful of being labelled a diva.

She said: ''There are so many moments when I am afraid that if I cancel something, I will develop some kind of diva reputation. The same if I turn up to a photoshoot and I am not in a perfect mood, or if I don't want to answer an interview question. Whereas, if I were a guy, I would be given 87 excuses for that.''

Meanwhile, Lena is famously part of Taylor Swift's ''squad'' and insisted that she only makes time for friends who will treat her well.

She explained: ''In your twenties, female friends have an incredible amount of time to act like little s**ts to each other. Then you see what's important and go: OK, if we are not going to have a mutually beneficial and nurturing relationship, then what the f**k, really, are we doing here? That was huge for me - that I did not have to be in these relationships that didn't offer me anything.''