Lena Dunham says the ''soul-crushing pain'' of Donald Trump's election caused her to lose weight.

The 'Girls' star has been open about her dislike of the new President of the United States and claims the ''devastation and hopelessness'' she feels about his appointment has caused her to adopt a slimmer frame.

Complemented on her figure during an appearance on Howard Stern's SiriusXM radio show, she said: ''Donald Trump became president and I stopped being able to eat food. Everyone's been asking like, 'What have you been doing?' And I'm like, 'Try soul-crushing pain and devastation and hopelessness and you, too, will lose weight.'

''He said I was a B-list actor with no mojo ... Here's the funny thing. Of course, it's a mistake, but we're talking about him like he's a person who is operating in a sane way, we're talking about him like a person who doesn't have a personality disorder.''

Meanwhile, the 30-year-old actress - who was an avid supporter of Democratic Party candidate Hillary Clinton in the presidential election race - previously admitted she would find it ''interesting'' promoting 'Girls' after Trump's inauguration because of the ''complicated'' issues the show explores.

She said: ''It's going to be interesting promoting this show right after Trump is inaugurated. The final season definitely tackles some topics that are complicated and wouldn't be beloved by the incoming administration.

''Hopefully it'll bring up important conversations, and not just become the worst Twitter abuse storm in history - or it will. The confluence, for me, of the show ending and this new era beginning in which I know that we as public women are going to have to fight harder than we ever have before, is a really interesting, complicated moment.''