Lena Dunham is reportedly ''doing well'' after she was rushed to hospital on Monday (01.05.17).

The 'Girls' creator was forced to make a quick exit from the Met Gala in New York City after she suffered an unspecified ''medical issue'', but sources say the star - who has openly spoken about her battle with endometriosis - is now on the mend and comfortably resting at home.

Whilst the cause of her hospitalisation remains unclear, a source told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''Lena is at home resting and doing well. As you know she's very public about her battles with endometriosis.''

It was previously reported the 30-year-old actress was discharged from the hospital after completing a ''series of tests''.

Lena is yet to comment on her hospitalisation, but did share some photos from the gala on her Instagram account in the early hours of Tuesday (05.02.17) morning, including one which was captioned: ''Dramatic exits #MetGala (sic)''

In another post, Lena praised Elizabeth Kennedy - who had designed her dress for the star-studded bash - and also Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour for staging such a great evening.

She wrote: ''Thank you, Elizabeth Kennedy, for making me feel so embodied in this sensual tablecloth of a gown. Commes Des Garçons has always been for the creature who dares to be different, who needs clothing to be more than a way to telegraph wealth or culturally imposed super-sexuality. Now THAT is a theme I can get behind.

''Much love to @voguemagazine for bringing so much power and passion to the Met, which has always been church to me. It's easy to forget amidst the glitz just how much good this night does, raising millions to preserve essential artifacts and making sure style really is for everyone. Can I get an amen?(sic)''

Meanwhile, last month Lena revealed she is now endometriosis free after undergoing surgery, but admitted the disease could come back.

She wrote in a 'Lenny Letter' posted to her website at the time: ''My surgery went off without a hitch. When I emerged, cotton-mouthed, [Dr. Randy Harris] told me something I hadn't expected to hear, maybe ever: there was no endometriosis left. Between my surgeries and hormonal intervention, I was disease-free.

''That doesn't mean it can never return. But for now, once my sutures have been removed and my bruises have changed from blue to yellow to green to gone, I will be healthy.''