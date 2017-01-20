Lena Dunham's battle with endometriosis has landed her in hospital.

The 'Girls' star was rushed to the Lennox Hill Emergency Room for a third time in three or so months for ''ovarian troubles'' as a result of the condition, where small pieces of the womb lining are found outside the womb.

She said: ''This is my fourth time in the last three-and-a-half months being in the Lennox Hill Emergency Room. Third time for ovarian troubles: once was a broken radial head elbow fracture caused by tripping over a flip flop. But this is my fourth time and I spend a lot of time in this emergency room.

''I've been hurting more and more. I started antibiotics, didn't do anything, and the pain in my back and my pelvis has become overwhelming and so I'm here to figure out if I have an ovarian cyst or some other kind of ovarian issue that's causing the continuous pain that is draining me of my life force.''

And the 30-year-old actress also opened up about what the condition has put her through as she discussed options for pain relief.

Speaking on the latest episode of her Women of the Hour podcast, she added: ''A vaginal ultrasound is what I'm going to get. If they're feeling nice to me, they'll help me a little with my pain.

''[Morphine] takes your pain and pushes it away from your body. The pain's gone, and it's not replaced with lack of pain, it's replaced with lack of giving a s**t about anything.''

Meanwhile, Lena had to have emergency surgery last year because of an ovarian cyst rupture.

Speaking after the operation, she said ''I feel great. I feel really alive. I feel the general itchiness and strangeness that I always feel when I get dressed up for an event. But that's all.

''I got much more rest time than the average woman with endo would probably be permitted, considering my job. I have been treating myself like a delicate, delicate flower.''