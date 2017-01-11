Lena Dunham considered becoming a ''crystal expert'' after filming wrapped on 'Girls'.

The 30-year-old actress was feeling so emotional at the end of the sixth and final season of the show she created, she began contemplating a radical change in career, much to the amusement of her boyfriend Jack Antonoff.

She said: ''I had a psychotic moment where I was like, 'I'm going to become a wildlife rehabilitator and a crystal expert.'

''My boyfriend was like, 'No, you're not.' I'm like, 'I'm going to rehabilitate squirrels and owls. And I'm going to educate myself so that I can do crystal healings.' He was like 'Good luck with that.' ''

And Lena - who has decided against a career change - is expecting to have a ''nervous crying breakdown'' when the show finale airs in spring.

She admitted to Nylon magazine:''I'm probably going to have a nervous crying breakdown.''

The outspoken star was a big supporter of presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton and thinks it will be ''interesting'' promoting 'Girls' after Donald Trump's inauguration because of the ''complicated'' issues it explores.

She said: ''It's going to be interesting promoting this show right after Trump is inaugurated.

''The final season definitely tackles some topics that are complicated and wouldn't be beloved by the incoming administration.

''Hopefully it'll bring up important conversations, and not just become the worst Twitter abuse storm in history -- or it will.

''The confluence, for me, of the show ending and this new era beginning in which I know that we as public women are going to have to fight harder than we ever have before, is a really interesting, complicated moment.''

Part of Lena's sadness at the show ending is she knows she'll never work on anything like it in the future.

She said: ''I know I'm never going to have another work experience like this. Eight years of working on a project; it's this living, breathing organism, but it's also the luckiest thing.''