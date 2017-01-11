The star's hit show ends later this year (17) and the 30-year-old reveals that after wrapping the series she went through a phase of being unsure about her next move - and it led to a little out-there thinking.

"I had a psychotic moment where I was like, 'I'm going to become a wildlife rehabilitator and a crystal expert'," she tells Nylon magazine.

However, her boyfriend Jack Antonoff talked her out of the idea.

"My boyfriend was like, 'No, you're not.' I'm like, 'I'm going to rehabilitate squirrels and owls'," she says. "And I'm going to educate myself so that I can do crystal healings'. He was like, 'Good luck with that'."

Lena ultimately decided against the career change and is now turning her focus to her popular Lenny newsletter and podcast, while promoting the final series of Girls.

"I'm probably going to have a nervous crying breakdown (when it ends)," she says. "I know I'm never going to have another work experience like this. Eight years of working on a project; it's this living, breathing organism, but it's also the luckiest thing."

Meanwhile, Lena reveals the final season of the show will focus on U.S. political issues following the election of Donald Trump, who she did not support.

"It's going to be interesting promoting this show right after Trump is inaugurated," she continues. "The final season definitely tackles some topics that are complicated and wouldn't be beloved by the incoming administration. Hopefully it'll bring up important conversations, and not just become the worst Twitter abuse storm in history - or it will."