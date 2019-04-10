Lena Dunham is celebrating one year of sobriety.

The 32-year-old actress has revealed she's managed to stay clean from alcohol and drugs for a whole year, and says nothing in her life has brought her ''the peace, joy and lasting connections'' she gets from not being reliant on addictive substances.

In a lengthy Instagram post, she wrote: ''Today I'm in the miraculous position of being one year sober. I've done a lot of cool things in this life, but none has brought me the peace, joy and lasting connections that being part of a sober fellowship has (not even all girls camp. Sorry, Bunk Kingfisher.) Life is full of problems, but the cool thing about this one is that there is a solution: in every city, in many countries, you can find a group of people who are working hard to live sober, accountable lives and want to support you on your quest to do the same. (sic)''

Lena went on to reveal her addiction to drugs began with the prescribed medications from her doctor, and didn't realise she had a problem until she began to ''hurt the people [she] loves''.

She continued: ''I didn't know I had an issue with drugs for a long time: because they were doctor prescribed, because I was outwardly successful and not a wild in da club party chick. But wouldn't you say that hurting people you love is an issue? Wouldn't you say feeling lost and lonely much of the time is an issue? Wouldn't you say wearing shorts to a movie premiere *is* an issue? Sobriety hasn't fixed my world. Life is still challenging- that's the nature of the game. But every day I am surprised by the richness and depth of, well, reality. I don't need to escape this beautiful carnival. Instead, I'm on the ride. (sic)''

And the 'Girls' creator is encouraging other sufferers to seek help for their addictions too, as there's always people ''waiting to help''.

Lena wrote: ''Please remember you are never too far gone, too broken or too unique. There are people in plain sight waiting to help you. Let's do this.''