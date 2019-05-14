Lena Dunham celebrated her birthday with Brad Pitt.

The 'Girls' creator turned 33 on Sunday (13.05.19) and threw a star-studded fundraiser last week for the ''first recovery home for women'' in the US, Friendly House in Los Angeles, which was attended by the likes of the 'Fight Club' actor, '13 Reasons Why' star Tommy Dorfman, 'Empire' actress Rumer Willis and model Tess Holliday.

Lena - who has documented her sobriety journey on social media and celebrated being one year alcohol-free last month - also opened up about how she has struggled with the idea of celebrating her birthday in her adult years and would even cancel parties because she was ''jealous of the confidence and self-love it takes'' to dedicate a whole day to herself.

Instead of gifts, the Golden Globe-winner has asked for donations towards a scholarship fund she has launched to offer women determined to get sober but unable to afford treatment the help they need.

In a lengthy post alongside a slideshow of pictures of Lena with her birthday guests, she wrote on Instagram: ''I may own a birthday bitch hat, but IRL I'm no big birthday bitch. For someone who loves both attention and presents, I've sure cancelled a lotta bday parties at the last minute (a special sorry to @mattpolf who had already hired a crafting teacher last year, and @lesleyarfin who was ready to DJ in 2011.) I used to think there was something a bit unseemly about an adult leaning into their birthday, until I realized I was actually just jealous of the confidence and self-love it takes to say ''it's my day, people!'' I often felt I was making up for some original sin and that the nicest thing I could do for others on my birthday was make myself as unobtrusive as possible (it never worked and I usually either barfed or cried.) But this year is different. This year I'm... wait for it... happy. And so grateful for where I am, who I am, and everyone who has helped me on my journey to health & sobriety. 32 was good to me, and for 33 I wanted to say a big old thank you. So I hosted a Spring fundraiser for @friendlyhousela (the first recovery home for women in the United States) in LA last week. It was the best day ever and @anniecampbell literally brought a Pinterest board to life!!! And today, rather than presents, I'd love for you to donate to Friendly House, which is dedicated to helping women navigate the journey through addiction to recovery. It's a journey I know first hand can only be attempted with love and support, which is why I have started a scholarship fund for women who are determined to recover but don't have the financial means to begin. Go to the link in my bio to donate. Thank you to everyone who came out to support last week; you melt my heart. Thank you for the birthday wishes. And a special thank you to those of you who donate. It brings me such joy to think of how together we can directly affect so many women who have forgotten that they matter. Let's remind them! Lots of LOVE xo (sic)''