Lena Dunham has been added to the cast of 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'.

The 32-year-old actress - who is the creator of the HBO series 'Girls' - will appear alongside the likes of Lorenza Izzo, Austin Butler and Maya Hawke in the much-anticipated drama by director Quentin Tarantino.

The film will represents Lena's first major movie, although her role in the project remains a mystery, according to Collider.

'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' has previously been likened to a 'Pulp Fiction'-esque story that's set in Los Angeles in 1969.

Hollywood icon Leonardo DiCaprio was previously cast in the film as Rick Dalton, a former Western TV star who is struggling to stay relevant, while Brad Pitt will play his stuntman.

DiCaprio's on-screen character has a famous next-door neighbour, Sharon Tate, who was one of five people murdered by the infamous Manson Family cult in August 1969.

Other big-name stars that will appear in the movie - which is set for release in 2019 - include the likes of Dakota Fanning, Margot Robbie, Damian Lewis and Burt Reynolds.

Speaking previously about the project, Tarantino - whose past hits include 'The Hateful Eight' and 'Django Unchained' - shared: ''It takes place during the 1969 Hollywood era at the height of the counterculture explosion, at the time of the hippie revolution.

''During the summer, little by little, block by block, we'll be transforming Los Angeles in the psychedelic Hollywood of 1969.''