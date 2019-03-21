Lena Dunham has ''ended her relationship'' with her scales.

The 32-year-old actress has taken to social media to post an amusing video in which she speaks to the camera as though she is in the middle of a break-up, only to reveal the recipient of her heartbreaking speech is her weighing scales, which she has decided to throw away.

In the video, Lena says: ''So yeah, this is a breakup. I can't do this anymore. I don't have feelings for you anymore. I don't love you anymore. And, I've tried. I've tried to do it different ways. I've tried to bring the excitement back.''

After holding the scales up, the 'Girls' creator then throws them in the trash, adding: ''We're done. Bye.''

Captioning the post, Lena revealed she'd had the weight measuring tool for a whopping 25 years, before deciding she no longer wants to focus on how much she weighs.

She wrote: ''Ending a 25 year relationship with a long overdue Dear John #later#itsover #itsbeenreal (sic)''

And although her relationship with her scales might be over, Lena recently revealed she is back in the dating game following her 2017 split from Jack Antonoff, as she said she's thrown herself into the dating scene ''with the abandon of a grandma of ten shopping duty-free''.

But despite her efforts, Lena is yet to meet a man who she could contemplate spending the rest of her life, and it has made her re-evaluate what she wants in all aspects of a relationship.

She said: ''I know what it is to be in love, and I liked it. But the bigger issue is, I know what it's like to make a home with someone, and I loved it. It's safe. It's free of shame and pain and humiliation. It was heaven, eating Indian food in front of old episodes of 'Strangers with Candy', and it relegated me to a life without arousal. This moment in history has forced me to ask why I want what I want, and to consider all the societal forces (gender presentation, race, privilege) that allow me to want it in the first place.''