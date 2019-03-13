Lena Dunham formed a bond with Amy Schumer over their social media trolls.

The 32-year-old actress and Amy became friends several years ago, and have now said their bond was first formed when they rallied together to offer each other emotional support from the criticism they often receive online.

Speaking in a joint interview for The New York Times, Lena said: ''It's a pretty specific experience. Most people don't know what it's like to open social media in the morning and hear you are physically, socially and politically worthless.''

But the 'Girls' creator says the 37-year-old comedian is much better at handling the negative comments.

She added: ''She's titanium, and part of her skill is the ability to make it look easy.''

And although Amy might be better at handling the haters now, she insists it never used to be that way, as a few years ago she had to shy away from the public eye when they scrutiny got too much.

In the interview, she said: ''I was kind of retreating a bit in general after years of getting beaten down, and [David] Chappelle was like: 'There's a lot of love out there for you, Amy. I don't know why, but I heard it.'''

Meanwhile, Lena recently revealed she is the ''happiest'' she has ''ever been'', after she stopped worrying so much.

She wrote on Instagram: ''I've spent a lot of time in this life feeling like too much.

''Too hungry. Too anxious. Too loud. Too needy. Too sick. Too dramatic. Too honest. Too sexy (jk lol.) I was always sent the message, in insidious ways, that I took up too much room and demanded too much from life and sometimes gave too much to people who didn't want any at all.

''But something has changed, and it started when I realized: I don't have to be *for* everybody, and that for the right people, my too much is just enough. My too much also means I have room for their too much and we can take turns too muching all over each other. (sic)''