Lena Dunham is reportedly in talks to write the script for the remake of 'Toni Erdmann' alongside her 'Girls' cohort Jenni Konner.

Lena, 31, and Jenni - who created the HBO series together - are set to re-write the 2016 German comedy-drama for an English audience, according to the Tracking Board.

The original movie received an Oscar nomination in the Best Foreign Language Film category at the 2017 ceremony, and starred Peter Simonischek as father Winfried Conradi who begins to play pranks on his workaholic daughter Ines Conradi, played by Sandra Huller.

After finding her too serious, the father poses as life coach Toni Erdmann for her company's CEO and the story explores the nature of happiness.

Paramount Pictures is responsible for the remake and Jack Nicholson and Kristen Wiig are wanted for the lead roles as father and daughter.

The film is yet to get a director but Adam McKay, Will Ferrell and Jessica Elbaum are on board as producers under their Gloria Sanchez Productions banner, while original 'Toni Erdmann' writer-and-director Maren Ade will executive produce along with original producers Jonas Dornbach and Janine Jackowski.