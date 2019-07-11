Leighton Meester has designed her own fashion collection based on the 1996 'Matilda' character Miss Honey.
The 33-year-old actress - who has three-year-old Arlo with her husband Adam Brody - has created her own range of garments in collaboration with the sustainable Los Angeles-based label, Christy Dawn, and the star has revealed she wanted her line to be an ''updated version'' of the beloved school teacher's (Embeth Davidtz) ''sweet'' style from the 1996 Roald Dahl film adaptation.
She said: ''I thought an updated version of her really sweet, relaxed but put-together '90s style would be cool.
''I wanted it to be simple and easy for anybody to wear.
''I kind of just pictured what I'd actually be wearing it to - to the playground with my kid, to the beach, to a baby shower or birthday party or to dinner at a nicer restaurant, which doesn't happen quite as much these days! I've been wearing it nonstop and really enjoying it.''
And Leighton - who is best known for playing her fashionista alter ego Blair Waldorf on 'Gossip Girl' - wanted her stylish range to be ''easy and comfortable'' and based it on her own wardrobe needs.
She added: ''The older I get, and the older my kid gets, I've realised that comfort is the number one thing that's important to me.
''But a lot of the time, because I'm so concerned with having an outfit be easy and comfortable, style tends to take a back seat.''
The 'Single Parents' star insisted that the first thing she wanted to create was a jumpsuit because it's a go-to in her own wardrobe.
She told Page Six Style: ''The first time I went down and got to meet Christy was about a year ago; pretty much right away, we started talking about making a jumper.
''Because that's really my go-to, and I always am looking for the perfect one and had yet to find it -- until now.''
