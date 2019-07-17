Leigh Whannell's 'The Invisible Man' reboot has started filming.

The 42-year-old director announced on Twitter that production has officially kicked off in Sydney, Australia, for the remake of Universal's 1933 movie, which is based on the novel of the same name by H. G. Wells.

Sharing a photo on a clapper board from the set, he tweeted: ''Any recommendations for things to do in Sydney? No? Okay, I think I'll just go shoot a movie then. STARTING TODAY. (sic)''

Elisabeth Moss will star in the film and is believed to be playing Flora Cranley, the love interest of the character Dr. Jack Griffin who becomes invisible after a conducting a series of scientific tests while Aldis Hodge, Storm Reid and Harriet Dyer are also part of the cast in unknown roles.

The movie is part of Universal's 'Dark Universe' collection of films which was started by 2017's 'The Mummy'.

The shared cinematic universe is inspired by the Universal Monsters movies which began in the 1920s with Lon Chaney's 'The Hunchback of Notre Dame' and 'The Phantom of the Opera' and for the next three decades with films such as 'Dracula', 'Frankenstein', 'The Mummy', 'The Wolf Man' and 'Creature from the Black Lagoon', all which were box office hits and made household names of the likes of Bela Lugosi, Lon Chaney Jr. and Boris Karloff.

The 'Dark Universe' was due to continue with a 'Bride of Frankenstein' remake with Angelina Jolie in the title role but that project was put on hold after Alex Kurtzman - who helmed and co-wrote the Tom Cruise led reboot of 'The Mummy' - and co-producer Chris Morgan stepped away from the multiverse.