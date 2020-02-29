'The Invisible Man' filmmaker Leigh Whannell found out Chris Rock was planning a 'Saw' remake years ago - but didn't believe him at the time.
Leigh Whannell didn't believe Chris Rock when he first heard he wanted to make a 'Saw'.
The filmmaker - who created the first movie in the horror franchise in 2004 with James Wan - had met the actor at a party at Palm Springs Film Festival when their agents introduced them, and it seems the 54-year-old star already had plans in mind for his reboot.
Whannell told Collider: ''I think I said something lame like, 'I'm a big fan'. And he has that 100 times a day, and he was like 'OK'. As he was walking away, his agent said to him, 'That guy wrote Saw'.
''He like stopped in his tracks, came back and was like, 'You wrote Saw?' Suddenly he was interested! And he said to me, 'I would love to make a 'Saw' film'. I thought it was something you say at a party, like 'I'd love to dye my hair pink too.'
''You just say it because the person's got pink hair, you don't wanna make them feel bad. Turns out he was serious - that was not an offhand thing that he said. He really did want to make a 'Saw' film!''
Rock has written and will star in 'The Organ Donor', and Whannell - who is at the helm of the new 'The Invisible Man' movie - admitted he had his own brief reservations about taking on a character with such a rich history.
He said: ''Maybe for a second, but I realised I could put my own spin on it. I could take this iconic, beloved character and wrap something around it that felt like my film.
''You kind of have to 'Jedi mind trick' yourself into thinking that this is the first time an Invisible Man story has ever been told. I don't want to think about all the other versions of this character that have gone before, whether it's TV shows, movies.
''I just wanna forget all that and think, how would this movie play if this was the first time this story was being told?''
They might sound like they're from the 70s, but they way they roll is very 2020.
What's new in the music world this week?
'U Kin B the Sun' is an album rich in texture and depth and one that quite obviously, and unapologetically, plays to Frazey Ford's strengths.
Listen to their new single 'Small Change'.
Everything you ever needed to know about Viking metal.
3TEETH hit Leeds for the first time with support from British artist PIG.
This will make you want to walk amongst the skyscrapers.
The fourth instalment of the 'Insidious' has already hit theatres and is turning out to...
Instead of wrapping up a trilogy, writer-turned-director Leigh Whannell launches a new horror franchise with...
A year and a half ago, a young girl lost her mother. She misses her...
A strong undercurrent of Aussie black humour helps make this revolting story just about palatable,...
After his assuredly traditional The Conjuring, director James Wan bounces back with a more playful...
With a riotous sense of energy and humour, this horror movie continually shifts gears to...
The Saw series, like most horror franchises, uses a lot of constants in its formula...
The Saw series, like most horror franchises, uses a lot of constants in its formula...
Sclock-horror maestro Roger Corman constantly reminded his writers of the vital importance of the first...