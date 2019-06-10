Keith Lemon wants to marry Emma Bunton.

The outrageous TV presenter - who is the comic creation of actor Leigh Francis - was asked to play a game of Snog, Marry, Avoid with the members of the Spice Girls, and he revealed he'd love to tie the knot with Baby Spice, whilst Victoria Beckham is the member he'd avoid because he ''doesn't see her anyway''.

He said: ''I guess I'd avoid Victoria because I don't see her anyway and I don't think she'd care if she saw me. I'd marry Emma Bunton, she's my mate in real life and she knows all my insides and outs.''

For the snog portion of the game, Keith ruled out Scary Spice Mel B because she's too ''powerful'' for him, and eventually said he'd lock lips with Geri Horner because he's ''liked her for a long time''.

Speaking to TalkRadio, he added: ''[I'd] snog... sometimes Mel B scares me with her sexuality, she's very in your face and I thinks he does it on purpose to belittle me, she's a powerful woman.

''I liked Geri for a long time, I had a Geri doll and Emma Bunton came to my house and she said 'How come you have Geri?' and she brought round the Baby doll. But now I have the full collection of Spice Girl dolls.''

But Keith is unlikely to get his wish with either of his top picks, as Geri is married to Christian Horner, and Emma Bunton is already engaged to her longterm partner Jade Jones.

Emma recently spoke about her romance with Jade when the pair covered 'All I Need To Get By' by Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell, as she said working with her fiancé brought them closer together.

She said: ''[Working with] my other half Jade, it was so romantic. Being in the studio and doing this video, we had a great time. This video was so up our street, really '60s. We just spent the day kind of canoodling. It was a joy to work with him. [It's] 21 years now. When we were singing this song in the studio as well, it was just really, really special. He said, 'Oh, it's kind of renewed the romance in our relationship.' I was like 'What, where did it go?'''