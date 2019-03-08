Keith Lemon has a cameo in the Elton John biopic 'Rocketman'.

The 45-year-old comedian - whose real name is Leigh Francis - has let slip that he has a small role in the upcoming musical movie starring Taron Egerton as the legendary musician and although Keith only had ''four lines'' it was ''really exciting'' to be a part of film.

Speaking to The Sun's Bizarre TV column, he said: ''I've done a cameo in the 'Rocketman' movie about Elton John. If you blink you'll miss me. I'm in the trailer I've got yellow trousers on. I've known the director [Dexter Fletcher] for years and he asked me if I wanted to do a cameo, so I said yes. I've only got four lines but it was really exciting''.

The 'Celebrity Juice' host went on to praise Taron's portrayal of Elton and he wants the 'Kingsman: The Secret Service' actor to make an appearance on his comedy panel show.

He said: ''I did a scene with Taron Egerton and Jamie Bell [Bernie Taupin]. Taron is amazing in it because he sings all of the tunes as well. I want to get him on 'Celebrity Juice'. I've had a cameo in his movie, so he can come and have a cameo on 'Celebrity Juice'.''

It's not just Taron that Keith wants to feature on his outrageous programme for the first time and the star confessed that he has also reached out to pop superstar Kylie Minogue a few years ago to be a part of the panel.

Keith said: ''I'd love Kylie Minogue to come on. I tweeted her about it years ago and she said she would think about it, so I hope she's still thinking. It's exciting to meet people you're a fan of.''