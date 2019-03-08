Keith Lemon revealed that he has a role in the upcoming Elton John biopic 'Rocketman' starring Taron Egerton as the iconic singer.
Keith Lemon has a cameo in the Elton John biopic 'Rocketman'.
The 45-year-old comedian - whose real name is Leigh Francis - has let slip that he has a small role in the upcoming musical movie starring Taron Egerton as the legendary musician and although Keith only had ''four lines'' it was ''really exciting'' to be a part of film.
Speaking to The Sun's Bizarre TV column, he said: ''I've done a cameo in the 'Rocketman' movie about Elton John. If you blink you'll miss me. I'm in the trailer I've got yellow trousers on. I've known the director [Dexter Fletcher] for years and he asked me if I wanted to do a cameo, so I said yes. I've only got four lines but it was really exciting''.
The 'Celebrity Juice' host went on to praise Taron's portrayal of Elton and he wants the 'Kingsman: The Secret Service' actor to make an appearance on his comedy panel show.
He said: ''I did a scene with Taron Egerton and Jamie Bell [Bernie Taupin]. Taron is amazing in it because he sings all of the tunes as well. I want to get him on 'Celebrity Juice'. I've had a cameo in his movie, so he can come and have a cameo on 'Celebrity Juice'.''
It's not just Taron that Keith wants to feature on his outrageous programme for the first time and the star confessed that he has also reached out to pop superstar Kylie Minogue a few years ago to be a part of the panel.
Keith said: ''I'd love Kylie Minogue to come on. I tweeted her about it years ago and she said she would think about it, so I hope she's still thinking. It's exciting to meet people you're a fan of.''
With the 61st Grammy Awards fast approaching, we have revised the long list of nominees once again and think we've made up our mind about who will be...
After a 21-year gap between albums and a full 19-year break as a band, Sleeper seem at last to be back in earnest.
Having announced her debut album 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?', Billie Eilish unveils a sinister video for her new single 'Bury a...
Imagine Dragons have now unveiled the official video for their single 'Bad Liar', following their recent animated lyric video.
Brit Award-nominated Tom Walker unveils the video for his newest single 'Just You and I' taken from his debut studio album 'What a Time To Be Alive'.
Stalker Miller have seen a will and determination come to fruition with the release of their debut album 'Homegrown By Joan'.
'Keith Lemon: The Film' details the life of Leigh Francis' alter-ego and 'Celebrity Juice' panel...