Lee Ryan says Blue will always tour and record together because they are like brothers.
The boy band - made up of Lee, Simon Webbe, Duncan James and Antony Costa - originally separated in 2004 but reunited in January 2011 to represent the UK in the Eurovision Song Contest and have toured on-and-off ever since and released two albums.
Lee, 35, has admitted that unlike groups such as the Spice Girls - who have announced their comeback tour after 10 years away - Blue will not make a big deal of reforming because they will always be a group and will keep working ''until their legs fall off''.
Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz, he said: ''The Blue boys are good; we're all working on different kinds of projects. Blue are always going to be around. We're brothers, we're not one of those groups that fall out and break-up, we love being with each other and I think we'll continue to be with each other until our legs fall off.''
Although the 'All Rise' hitmaker loves working with his bandmates, a solo record isn't out of the question for Lee, and he ''definitely'' be developing his career as an actor in 2019.
The former 'EastEnders' star said: ''I'll definitely being doing more acting, maybe some singing, maybe some writing, I don't know, I'm just happy living life right now. Maybe a solo record, maybe not. I don't know.''
