Lee Pace took home a kitten who was left abandoned in the wake of Hurricane Maria whilst he was filming 'Driven' in Puerto Rico.
Lee Pace took home a kitten who was left abandoned in the wake of Hurricane Maria whilst he was filming 'Driven'.
The 40-year-old actor was in Puerto Rico on location with his co-stars Judy Greer and Jason Sudeikis in September 2017 when the devastating hurricane hit, and after filming was temporarily halted on the production - which was released on Friday (16.08.19) - he decided to adopt a kitten which had been left without a home in the natural disaster.
Judy, 44, explained: ''It was completely devastating to the island, and it still is. So it was bananas coming back after that. It's indescribable what we saw and what we were doing. I think a lot of us were torn about going back and about shooting a movie there so soon and if that the right thing to do. I think it was, and I think we kept our promise to people and we provided jobs for people.''
The actress said she and her co-stars spent time volunteering with local charities whilst the shoot was called off, and says that's where Lee found his furry friend.
She added: ''We went and visited clinics all over the island. I worked with this dog rescue called the Puerto Rico Dog Fund. I helped them get animals into cargo planes and off the island. We took animals we found on the street to veterinarians. Lee Pace took a kitten home from Puerto Rico! We found a little kitten wandering around base camp one day, and he took it home. There were so many animals everywhere. Not at all to say that our focus was them and not the people there, that wasn't the case, but we were doing everything we could do.''
And whilst being caught in the hurricane was terrifying, Judy believes it served as an important humanitarian experience.
Speaking to Us Weekly magazine, she said: ''Every day off was spent helping someone. It was a really terrible time in some ways but beautiful in some ways to see how people can come together and help each other. It was a really strange, unexpected experience.''
Shaun Ryder and Bez took time out from their hilarious stint on Celebrity Gogglebox to join the rest of Happy Mondays as they brought their 'Pills...
Melissa Bel's single 'Cotton Candy' is out now.
Throughout the course of 2019, enigmatic UK singer-songwriter/producer BABii has been creating a buzz for herself ahead of the release of debut album...
Legendary songs about Uncle Sam.
Folkestone bore witness to a mesmerising performance from Joan As Police Woman in celebration of a distinguished, if under appreciated, solo career.
Apparently, this offbeat script had been making the rounds in Hollywood for some 20 years...
Henry Carpenter (Jaeden Lieberher) is a genius for his meagre 11 years and the reason...
A whooshing pace and snappy dialogue help bring this true story to life, tracing the...
Lance Armstrong was an athlete the entire world loved to support. Having beaten testicular cancer...
Lance Armstrong is a cycling legend, with seven Tour De France wins under his belt...
Peter Jackson's expanded take on J.R.R. Tolkien's The Hobbit comes to a conclusion in a...
The Lonely Mountain has been reclaimed from the dragon Smaug. The dwarves of Thorin Oakenshield...
By refusing to follow the usual formula, filmmaker James Gunn has made Marvel's best-yet movie,...
Bilbo Baggins, Gandalf and the mini-army of dwarves led by Thorin are facing an evermore...
The cast of forthcoming Marvel movie 'Guardians of the Galaxy'; Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Chris...
Peter Quill runs into some trouble when he discovers an unusual looking orb that happens...
Peter Quill is a fearless Earthling pilot who rather proudly proclaims himself to be an...