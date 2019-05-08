Lee Majors admits it was ''hard to get around'' when he was married to Farrah Fawcett.

The 80-year-old actor has opened up about his relationship with the iconic late actress, who died from cancer almost 10 years ago, and revealed that their marriage became difficult when the pair reached the height of their Hollywood fame.

He said: ''[During the height of their fame] it was hard to get around. It was not quite as hard as it is today with everyone has a cellphone and the social media is so quick. Back then we only had to deal with the paparazzi at large. A lot of time you could evade them, but not all the time.''

Majors - who is now married to Faith Noelle Cross - was introduced to Fawcett by his publicist, and the two began dating in the late 1960s after 'The Fall Guy' star took her out for a coffee.

Although the relationship was fantastic at first, Majors admits their marriage was ''difficult''.

They tied the knot in 1973 but separated in 1979, eventually divorcing in 1982 and Majors admits that the pair once only saw each other for ''two weeks'' in one year because of their conflicting work schedules.

In an interview with PEOPLE, he said: ''We got together quick, and it lasted about almost 12 years. But there was a year or so when I think I saw her two weeks in one year. It's very difficult with careers like that. This business is tough. Working 14 hours a day, both of you, and the days went by.''

The 'Six Million Dollar Man' actor also revealed that he ''picked out'' Fawcett's iconic 'Charlie's Angel's' poster from the 1976 drama, which was one of the biggest roles of her career.

He said: ''I picked out the poster. The famous one! I picked out the picture. You probably don't know why! That's the biggest-selling poster ever.''