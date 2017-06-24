Steps want to do some international gigs next year.

The '5, 6,7,8' hitmakers - comprised of Lee Latchford-evans, Claire Richards, Lisa Scott Lee, Ian 'H' Watkins and Faye Tozer - are set to hit the road later this year for their reunion tour 'Party on the Dancefloor' and have been so surprised by the response they've got from their British fans that they're planning to take the show further afield in 2018.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz, Faye said: ''What's really exciting is that we didn't expect to get this response from the fans and we didn't realise how well the music would go down. So we're looking forward to doing a bit more travelling next year - more gigs - because we've had a lot of offers for next year.''

The band have only just reunited following their split in 2001 and have treated fans to an album 'Tears on the Dancefloor' but they have admitted they felt ''apprehensive'' before the release.

Claire explained: ''We were a little bit apprehensive of doing new music I suppose because we were really of our time so it was really important that we got it right.

''I think the way we've done that is they're all really good songs, there is a song there that you can sing along to, regardless of how it's produced and I think once we all get our voices on it and put our own spin on it, I think that's what makes it a Steps record I think.''

Lisa added: ''There's definitely less pressure on us because we've had the success that we've had so we can come back and enjoy it. Our history speaks for itself. Anything else is just a bonus really.''