The God Bless the USA singer will be among the headliners at the 'Make America Great Again!' Welcome Celebration in Washington, D.C. on Thursday (19Jan17), on the eve of Trump's inauguration.

Jennifer Holliday was also on board to perform, but dropped out after she was hit with a barrage of criticism and reported death threats. Greenwood insists he has received mostly positive feedback about performing for the controversial U.S. leader and he is focusing on the bigger picture.

He tells The Hollywood Reporter, "The nation spoke resoundingly to elect this President and for her to buckle under... You're going to sing for the President, my gosh. I didn't work the campaign, she didn't work the campaign. This is basically an invitation to go to Washington, D.C. and be a part of this celebration. I'm sorry she made that choice.

"It's not just about the Trump event, it's about the change of power in D.C. This is our fourth inauguration. I think whenever you're asked to do a Congressional appearance, I think it's in bad taste to say no. It's not political. I consider it a great honour and prestige of being able to sing the song I wrote in 1983 at the Lincoln Memorial. It will be a wonderful moment for my career but also for the citizens who will be watching it on television worldwide."