Lee Daniels has promised fans a 'Star' movie.

The TV drama -about the rise to fame of three girls' - was co-created by Lee and while it has been axed after three years on the air, he has promised fans that they have a two-hour televised movie to look forward to.

Speaking in an Instagram video, Lee said: ''The bad news is that 'Star' is not getting picked up for series, [the explanation is] too long of a story to cry about.

''The good news is: we're doing a movie of the week to wrap things up for you all. We're going to make something real special for you to scream about, with all of our cast members - even the dead ones.''

The TV series starred Jude Demorest, Brittany O'Grady, and Ryan Destiny and had a high-profile cast including Queen Latifah, Benjamin Bratt, Brandy, Stephen Dorff and Keke Palmer.

The show was co-created by Daniels and Tom Donaghy and produced by 20th Century Fox Television and Lee Daniels Entertainment.

Back in June, Lee promised fans that they would have closure for the series.

He said: ''We will have some closure to 'Star' ... don't want to confuse people but it ain't over till it's over.''

And he added in an Instagram video: ''You ain't seen the last of 'Star'. We will have something that will make you happy. We will have something with some closure. It's all business guys, I was lucky to have it and blessed to have it for three years.''