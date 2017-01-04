Singer Lee Brice is set to become a dad for the third time in 2017.
The I Don't Dance star's wife Sara is pregnant again and the baby is due this summer (17).
The new kid will join three-year-old Ryker and Takoda, eight.
"Our whole family is thrilled to welcome our third child," Brice tells People. "Takoda and Ryker are so excited and Sara is more beautiful than ever. We can't wait for our new little one to get here this summer."
