Led Zeppelin have sparked reunion rumours after frontman Robert Plant left a cryptic message on his official website.

The 68-year-old rocker's site has been turned black with just the words ''Any time now...'' in the centre of the page, leading fans of the 'Whole Lotta Love' group to guess they are about to announce they are to reform at some point this year.

According to website Feel Numb, ''well-placed sources'' have said that the rock star has agreed to reunite with his old bandmates - Jimmy Page, John Paul Jones and John Bonham - for California's Desert Trip Festival in Indio in October.

And, although it could simply be Robert teasing his new album with Sensational Space Shifters, their loyal following have pointed out that the group will mark their 50th anniversary next year.

The iconic rock band last performed together in December 2007 at London's The O2 in aid of the Ahmet Ertegun Tribute Concert, a benefit concert held in memory of music executive Ahmet Ertegün.

Robert and Jimmy were reunited in court last year, when they were accused of lifting the music from Spirit's 1968 instrumental track 'Taurus' for their song 'Stairway to Heaven, which they co-wrote and released in 1971.

However, Jimmy denied allegations that he and Robert penned the classic rock song after hearing 'Taurus'.

He said in court: ''Something like that would stick in my mind. It was totally alien to me.''

Jimmy admitted he owned three Spirit albums and that Led Zeppelin used a riff from another of the band's track in a medley played during their first tour of Scandinavia.

The English rock band formed in 1968, however, the death of former drummer Jason Bonham in 1980 led to their disbandment.

Bonham's son performed at the comeback show in 2007, and later said in his ''hearts of hearts'' he believed the band would reform.