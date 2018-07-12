Lebron James could star in a new comedy movie for Paramount Players.

The basketball icon - who previously played himself in the hit comedy 'Trainwreck' - is seeking to broaden his ambitions away from the court, and LeBron, screenwriter Steve Mallory and his production banner SpringHill Entertainment have just sold a comedy pitch to Paramount Players.

The pitch means LeBron - who recently signed a huge contract with the Los Angeles Lakers franchise - could be handed a starring role in the film, Variety reports.

As yet, there are no specific details being made available about the untitled film.

In recent years, LeBron has also signed on to play the central role in the long-awaited 'Space Jam 2'.

The 33-year-old sportsman is following in the footsteps of fellow NBA legend Michael Jordan in appearing in the cartoon movie, although the release schedule has proven to be a headache for director Justin Lin.

He previously explained the challenge, saying: ''Warner Brothers has been great, I feel like it's been very precious. Everybody at the studio's been calling, 'Let's go, let's go' and I'm like [it's] not right yet.

''To me, the challenge is we have actors who are also professional athletes, so schedule is something that is tough. I've been really wanting to push that genre, but to do that you need the right amount of time. So there's a logistical challenge but also creatively, to do a sequel 20 years later with a new cast and also to be able to, in a relevant way, bring the Looney Tunes back. That's very important to me to do it right.

''I feel I've done nine different iterations already and we're going to keep going, but we're getting closer every day.''